Avatar: The Way Of Water Box Office Day 9 Morning Occupancy: James Cameron has added yet another feather to his hat. The sequel to the Sam Worthington starrer is performing impressively in the Indian markets. And the trend only gets bigger with Christmas as the situation today looks super happening! Scroll below for all the details.

Of course, there remains some scrutiny as Avatar 2 is facing major pressure of achieving the same heights as the first instalment, if not crossing it. So far, the film has crossed the 200 crores mark here while raking in collections of $661.58 million at the worldwide box office.

Some kind of competition was expected from Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus but it fell flat on the face. Owing to this, it is a clear ground for Avatar: The Way Of Water to rise and shine. Only sky is the limit for this sci-fi and the results of it could be seen with the tremendous morning occupancy numbers.

As per the latest trends flowing in, Avatar: The Way Of Water has registered morning occupancy in the range of 32-35% at the ticket windows. With Christmas eve, some kind of jump was expected but the weekend has indeed started on a banging note for James Cameron and team.

The following day will only get better, which means it’s going to be yet another ecstatic weekend for Avatar 2 at the box office.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Disney has witnessed a drop in its stock after the movie witnessed lesser-than-expected box office collections. The film witnessed roadblocks as the severely cold weather resulted in the closing of theatres in many locations in its domestic market.

