The unbeatable ‘hit machine’ Rohit Shetty has witnessed a fresh debacle in the form of Cirkus. Due to it, Ranveer Singh has lost a chance of gaining an edge over Shah Rukh Khan in Koimoi’s Star Ranking. Now, with Pathaan, SRK has got a chance to topple Ranveer and cross the mark of 1000 points. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. Now, with Pathaan hitting theatres in January 2023, a turnaround is expected in the list.

Ranveer Singh, who stands at a tally of 950 points, was expected to earn at least 100 more points with Cirkus. However, the film is now a box office debacle and there’s no way of hitting a 100 crores collection. This has now given Shah Rukh Khan a chance to move upward as he’s currently in a tie with Ranveer.

Standing at 950 points, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to replace Ranveer Singh at the 5th spot as Pathaan is expected at least to cross the 100 crore benchmark, even in the worst-case scenario. To know more, visit ‘Star’s Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

