Avatar 2 is unstoppable at the Indian box office. After going past the 100 crore mark in 3 days flat, the film crossed 200 crores like a cakewalk. Now, specifically talking about the Telugu states, the magnum opus is soon going to achieve an unprecedented feat in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Keep reading to know more!

Before the release, the James Cameron directorial grabbed headlines over the makers demanding a hefty price of around 100 crores for selling the distribution rights in the Telugu states alone. Over the years, Hollywood films have developed a huge market in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and going by the buzz, Avatar: The Way Of Water was always expected to do better here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as reported by Tracktollywood.com, Avatar 2 has done fantastic business in the Telugu states by going well beyond 70 crores. Soon, the film is expected to hit the 100 crore milestone to become the first-ever Hollywood release to hit the century in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Despite the release of Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka, the magnum opus is witnessing a huge response there.

Meanwhile, Kate Winslet recently poked fun at Tom Cruise after breaking one of his impressive records. While filming Avatar 2, Winslet famously held her breath underwater for seven minutes and 47 seconds. The actress, 47, spoke with USA Today about the moment she officially broke Cruise’s previous record after he lasted for six minutes while shooting Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation in 2015.

Though Winslet said that Cruise hasn’t reached out to her since she broke his record, she shared a message for him with the outlet, “Poor Tom.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office (Worldwide): To Cross $800 Million Milestone Today, Witnesses A Huge Jump Due To Christmas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News