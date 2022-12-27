Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Day 12 (Early Trends): James Cameron’s science fiction drama is breaking box office records in India. The film has a stronghold at ticket counters even in the second week even after crossing 262 crores* now.

Avatar 2 opened at 40.50 crores on the first day becoming the second-biggest Hollywood opener of all time in India. Within three days, the film crossed the 100-crore mark, and in eight days crossed the 200-crore mark.

Now Avatar: The Way of Water, which is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, is now heading towards the 300 crore club. If early trends are to go by, James Cameron’s film earned around 9-11 crores on day 12. So much moolah has already been accumulated and yet the James Cameron-directed film is not running out of steam.

Avatar 2 total collection now would stand at around Rs 271-273 crores in India. Looking at the collection, James Cameron’s sci-fi film can easily cross Avengers: Endgame’s lifetime collection of 365.50 crores in India.

Avatar continues to stay in double digits even on weekdays. This means Avatar 2 still has a good hold at the box office in spite of Bollywood releases like Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. Rohit Shetty’s comedy-drama, which was supposedly a strong competition, has failed to attract audiences.

Not just Avatar 2, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is also benefitting from Cirkus’ failure. In its sixth week, the film is still having a good run in cinema halls. Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. Sam and Zoe reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri in Avatar 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

