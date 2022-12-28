This is what happens when films are much loved by the audience and are established in a big way at theatres. Then, regardless of the competition that arrives, there are steady footfalls that keep coming in on a day-by-day basis, something that has been seen more in the last 12 months when a majority of films have failed and a few survive. It’s the ones that survive that continue to see numbers chip in on a regular basis and the same is happening with Drishyam 2 as well.

The weekdays have been turning out to be fabulous for the Abhishek Pathak-directed suspense drama Drishyam 2 in the sixth week as well, what with the collections staying ultra-stable and hence resulting in 0.80 crores* more to come in. This is excellent indeed as one would have thought that the majority who wanted to watch the film has seen it indeed and hence there would be very limited footfalls from here. However, that’s not the case to be as newer audiences are being introduced to the film and that would really help Drishyam 3.

Drishyam 2 has now collected 229.54 crores* at the box office and today will go past the 230 crores mark. With few more days to go before the New Year kickstarts, the Ajay Devgn starrer would easily cross 235 crores lifetime in the final run.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

