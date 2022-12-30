The month of January 2023 is going to witness a high-voltage Tollywood clash at the box office. Yes, we’re talking about Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya. As the period of Sankranti is considered to be highly lucrative, all eyes are set on how these films perform. Now, here’s an update about their USA premieres!

Interestingly, both films are produced by Mythri Movie Makers and are loaded with mass elements. Speaking about the release, the Balakrishna starrer will arrive on 12th January, while Chiranjeevi’s mass entertainer will release on 13th January. Lately, as Chiru’s back-to-back have flopped at the box office, Bala’s film is carrying more hype and that’s clearly visible through numbers.

Now, the data of USA premieres for both Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya is out. As per the tweet made by Aakashavaani, Balakrishna’s film with $23,760 gross so far is ahead of Chiranjeevi’s film with $17,640 gross, in early collection reports. Check out the tweet below:

USA 🇺🇸 – Premieres Pre-Sales#VeeraSimhaReddy 36 Locations – 76 Shows – 1320 Tickets Sold – Total Gross: $23,760#WaltairVeerayya 29 Locations – 62 Shows – 980 Tickets Sold – Total Gross: $17,640 — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) December 29, 2022

Meanwhile, speaking about Waltair Veerayya, the film will release in Telugu and Hindi on January 13. It is written and directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G.K. Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers. Chiranjeevi recently hinted that it will be a pure entertainer for fans. Calling director Bobby his ‘fanboy’, the megastar said he picked the perfect artists for every character.

Coming to Veera Simha Reddy, Balakrishna’s fans have huge expectations from the film as the actor is reportedly playing a double role in it.

