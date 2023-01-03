James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is living up to its hype at the worldwide box office as it has already crossed the $1 billion mark and is soon going to touch $1.5 billion. As the film progresses at a rapid pace, today, we’ll be taking a look at the highest-grossing films across the globe in the post-Covid era including the James Cameron directorial.

Before the release, Avatar: The Way Of Water was being compared with the first Avatar film, which almost touched the $3 billion mark. Even though such collections are out of sight, the sequel is having a run of its own as hitting the $2 billion milestone looks like a possibility now. If it happens, it’ll be the highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic times.

As of now, Avatar 2 stands at a total of $1.40 billion at the worldwide box office and will be soon crossing Top Gun: Maverick’s $1.48 billion to become the number 1 grosser of 2022. Post that, it aims to topple Spider-Man: No Way Home to be number 1 in post-Covid times. Take a look below to see the complete list of highest-grossing films in the post-Covid era and where The Way Of Water stands:

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $1.90 billion

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) – $1.48 billion

Avatar 2 (2022) – $1.40 billion

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) – $1 billion

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (2022) – $955.77 million

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) – $939.62 million

The Battle at Lake Changjin (2021) – $902.54 million

Hi, Mom (2021) – $822 million

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – $820.14 million

No Time To Die (2021) – $774.15 million

(source- Box Office Mojo)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

