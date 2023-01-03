James Cameron’s Avatar 2 continues to achieve new box office feats. In the latest update, the magnum opus has scored the third highest New Year’s Day (January 1) of all time in North America. It has even crossed the biggest post-pandemic grosser, Spider-Man: No Way Home for the same feat, which is really commendable!

Released on 16th December 2022, the James Cameron directorial is proving its potential in the long run. After the initial momentum, we have seen several big films slowing down when they progress into the second or third week. Here, Avatar: The Way Of Water continues to come out strong and is now soon to become the highest-grossing film of 2022 and even the biggest hit of the post-pandemic era.

Coming back to the latest box office feat, Avatar 2 witnessed solid collections on New Year’s Day i.e. 1st January 2023 as it earned $24.4 million in North America. The numbers are so huge that it’s the third-highest New Year’s Day haul of all time. It ranks below Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($34.3 million) and Avatar ($25.2 million). On the other hand, it surpassed Spider-Man: No Way Home ($23.1 million).

Speaking about the overall collections at the domestic box office, Avatar 2 has earned $444.41 million till now. Globally, the film stands at $1.40 billion so far and is soon going to beat Top Gun: Maverick’s $1.48 billion. In India, the magnum opus is all set to beat Avengers: Endgame to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in the country.

