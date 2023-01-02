Avatar: The Way Of Water Box Office Day 18 (Early Trends): James Cameron’s film has been unstoppable at the box office. The film is minting huge money at the ticket windows even after 17 days in theatres. It continued its strong pace in India on New Year as well.

Avatar 2 has been doing phenomenal business in India and amidst New year’s weekend. The film showed a major jump during the holiday period. The film has now gathered 326 crores* already and is continuing to reaffirm its all-time blockbuster status.

Avatar: The Way of Water has been earning in double digits daily. As per early trends reports coming in, the film earned around Rs 8-9 crores on the third Monday. The total collection would stand at Rs 334-335 crores on day 18. If the streak continues, the film will surely surpass Avengers Endgame‘s total collection which stands at around Rs 364 crores in India.

The 2009 film Avatar showcased a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na’vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival.

The sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water”, which was released in theatres on December 16, picked where it was left. The film’s story follows Sam Worthington’s Sully and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. However, unforeseen circumstances displace them from their home. It is then the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

Avatar 2 is running successfully in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi

