The first day of the New Year fell on Sunday and it was Drishyam 2 which ended up collecting good moolah when it comes to the Hindi releases. There were 2.15 crores more that came in when looked at from the point of view of this being a holdover release, it’s an excellent number. Especially so since this is a film that is in the running for the seventh week and would soon be completing 50 days at theatres, the collections are quite impressive.

The Ajay Devgn starrer has now reached 235.01 crores before the close of the week, it would have hit the 237 crores mark. From there the countdown begins for the journey towards the 240 crores mark and it would be interesting to see how the eighth weekends turn out to be for the film.

Drishyam 2 which is available digitally for rent now, it’s still finding traction from ticket sales at the box office this is the same trend that was seen in the case of Pushpa as well which had actually arrived on OTT while playing in theatres and had still gained moolah.

While Drishyam 2 is of course a biggie that helped the industry smile a bit in a year that was full of mammoth disasters, one just hopes that the trend reverses in 2023 and at least deserving films do well in theatres. Bollywood is pinning its hopes on Pathaan, to begin with, though one wonders why between the release dates of Cirkus and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, no new Bollywood release was planned despite so many Fridays available.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

