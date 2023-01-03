Ever since The Legend Of Maula Jatt was released in Pakistan and worldwide, the movie starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has been receiving an immense amount of appreciation. Not only this, but also it has been breaking records at the box office. If you were thinking the movie has been out of the talk then you’re quite wrong! Fawad starrer The Legend Of Maula Jatt is back in the headlines after it crossed a mark at the domestic and worldwide box office.

As per reports last in November, The Legend Of Maula Jatt had earned $3.58 million at the domestic box office and $5.37 million at the global box office. Bilal Lashari’s directorial venture made him quite popular in the international market.

Now coming back to The Legend Of Maula Jatt’s current updated box office collection. As per the movie’s official Instagram page, the movie has crossed the 100 crore mark domestically. “On the last day of 2022, the film surpassed the unbelievable milestone of 100 crore [Rs1 billion] in Pakistan”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Legend of Maula Jatt (@maulajattofficial)

Sharing the poster of the film, the IG post’s caption can be read as, “Year 2022 will always remain an unforgettable year for the entire team of The Legend of Maula Jatt. The makers and the entire team of TLOMJ, are deeply humbled and grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love from audience across the world. Wishing everyone a very promising and prosperous 2023!”

Talking about how The Legend Of Maula Jatt not only crossed the 100 crore mark domestically but also minted $10 million USD at the global box office, the director Bilal Lashari shared, “Perfect timing as The Legend of Maula Jatt crosses 100 crore tonight at the box office in Pakistan and $10 million USD worldwide. Once again, a big thank you to team MJ and fans of The Legend of Maula Jatt across the world who made this film a roaring success.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilal Lashari (@bilal_lashari)

Well, what are your thoughts about this much success of Fawad Khan starrer The Legend Of Maula Jatt? Let us know in the comments!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

