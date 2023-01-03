Avatar: The Way Of Water Box Office Day 19 (Early Trends): James Cameron’s ambitious film has created quite a stir at the ticket windows ever since it was released on December 16. Even after 18 days in theatres, the film shows no sign of slowing down.

Avatar 2 has been minting money since its opening day. In just two and a half weeks, the film crossed the 300 crore mark and is now heading to overtake Avengers: Endgame’s lifetime collection which stands at around Rs 364 crore in India.

Avatar: The Way of Water continued its strong pace in India on New Year as well. The film showed a major jump during the holiday period. The film has now gathered 331.50 crores* already and is continuing to reaffirm its all-time blockbuster status.

As per early trend reports coming in, Avatar 2 earned around Rs 4-5 crores on the third Tuesday. Even though the weekday collection looks dwindling, it is expected the film will pick up once again on the weekend. It is also worth pointing out, since there are no big releases this month apart from Pathaan, which will hit the big screens on January 25th, the Sci-fi film has no competitors for the next three weeks.

Avatar, which was released decades ago, showcased how a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington), becomes an unlikely champion for the Na’vi in their fight for survival.

The sequel to the 2009 film, Avatar: The Way of Water, follows Sully and Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. As an unfortunate turn of events displaces them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

Avatar: The Way of Water is running successfully in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

