It’s staying on to be a glorious run for Drishyam 2. Even in its seventh week, the film is not losing steam as evident in the weekend gone by when an excellent score of 4.31 crores came in. The film ended up going past the 1 crore and then 2 crores mark on Saturday and Sunday respectively, which is phenomenal.

Now the weekdays have started on a very good note as well with 50 lakhs* coming in on Monday. Considering the fact that Friday collections were 82 lakhs, the drop is quite reasonable since first and foremost the weekdays have begun and secondly the holiday season is almost over as well with 100% normalcy set to resume from today. As a result, the collections may see a bit of a drop today as well before stabilising tomorrow and day after. Still, as long as the trending is such that Thursday collections are over the 25 lakhs mark, it would be quite good.

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 currently stands at 235.51 crores* and while one waits to see where will it eventually end up, I am sure the makers must be wondering that a couple of crores more right at the time of opening could have well established its chances further for a 250 crores lifetime. Of course, even the numbers that have been accumulated so far are nothing but stupendous but still, 250 crores has a different ring to it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

