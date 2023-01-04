The past couple of days have not been easy for the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom as one of their most loved superhero, Hawkeye, suffered a real-life accident and had to be airlifted to the hospital inorder to save his life. Jeremy Renner on the New Year’s Eve was celebrating it with family when suddenly the news came in that he has been severely hurt in a tragic accident and had to be moved to critical care unit to save him. But now making news is how he got into the traumatic incident and that makes him a real-life superhero.

It was on January 1, that Jeremy (51) got severely injured after he was run over by his Pistenbully Snowplow. The Hawkeye fame suffered chest trauma and multiple orthopedic injuries. On the next day it was reported that he was critical but still stable after undergoing multiple surgeries. It was this morning after two days in the intense observation, the star chose to share a selfie on Instagram giving a happy update.

But now we know the real reason behind the incident and our Hawkeye was not away from his duty even in the holiday season and was actually helping someone who was in need. Jeremy Renner has turned out to be a real-life superhero. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Hollywood Life reports, Washoe County Sharif Darin Balaam has spoken about the incident that left Jeremy Renner injured. He said that the Hawkeye fame was working on a family member’s car that was stuck in feet of snow when he got run over by his own Snowplow. “Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or snowcat — an extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member,” Darin explained.

After Jeremy got out of his snowcat, it started rolling. Darin added, “In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully.” Datin ruled out any possibility of any foul play. He said it was a “tragic accident.”

Meanwhile, the Mayor of the county has also spoken about Jeremy Renner warmly and said he is always up to help everyone. “He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Mayor Hillary Schiev, who is also a friend of the star, told the publication. “He is always helping others. He’s always calling and saying, ‘Hey Mayor, what do you need?’” she recalled. “There are a few times he’ll post about what he has done or donated toys, but most of it you would never know he is doing.”

