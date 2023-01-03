Dwayne Johnson, also known by his ring name The Rock, debuted last year in the DC universe with his Black Adam. The film received mixed reviews, and many criticized the screenplay. On the other hand, the actor has something to say about the superheroes on the other side, the Avengers.

The 2022 American superhero film is a spin-off of Shazam! (2019) film and the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The story centers around Adam, an ancient superhuman who is released from his magic imprisonment by a group of archeologists to free the nation of Kahndaq from the crime syndicate Intergang.

Dwayne Johnson believes that the Avengers aren’t that strong, unlike DC superheroes. The actor claims that intergalactic warlord Thanos doesn’t stand a chance if he were a DCU villain – the superheroes would shred him to pieces!

As reported by Fandom Wire, The Rock was asked whether the supervillain Mad Titan from the Marvel Cinematic Universe scares him. Johnson answered that Thanos absolutely doesn’t scare him. He also stated that while the Avengers were his buddies, they were also “pus*ies.”

Dwayne Johnson said, “Here’s the thing with the Avengers. So you ask if Thano, what? How do you call the name? If Thanos would scare me? Here’s the thing with the Avengers. They’re all my buddies. They’re pu**ies, that’s the thing.”

Johnson further said, “The Avengers? No, you know who’s tough in the Avengers? None of them! DC is in the house! You know what I am saying.”

It is also worth pointing out that this was just friendly banter on Dwayne Johnson’s side. He had praised Marvel previously on many occasions. However, when it comes to picking sides, it looks like Johnson is sticking with the DCU.

