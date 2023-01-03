Tom Cruise is a name that needs no introduction to the world of cinema, and he is one of the highest-paid actors across the globe. He has a massive fan following, to say the least, and even at the age of sixty, he is still rocking it like always. The Top Gun actor makes his female fans go weak on their knees, and among those fans was a royal admirer of the actor. Can you guess who?

Tom’s first taste of stardom came from his 1986 film Top Gun, and its sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which was released after two decades, received quite a great response from the audience last year.

Talking about this royal fan, was the infamous Princess Diana, the first wife of King Charles III, mother of Princes William and Harry, and a member of the British Royal family. Once a former chef called Darren McGrady of the late princess spoke about how she would never date Tom Cruise, and the reason will leave you shocked! It all dates back to the time when Princess Diana and her sons were invited to go and watch the making of Mission Impossible at Pinewood Studios. The chef recalled as he said, “She [Diana] came into the kitchen one morning and said, ‘Darren, we’ve had an invite to go and watch the making of Mission Impossible at Pinewood Studios in London, for me to take William and Harry.”

She further asked McGrady whether her boys would be interested in going as they were young and they would have probably loved the pyrotechnics. To which the chef recalled saying, “‘I’m not sure about the boys, your Royal Highness, but if you get to meet Tom Cruise…’, and in reply, she said, “Darren, I’ll crack the funnies”. He further recalled her visiting the kitchen after coming back from the screening of the Tom Cruise starrer film. Remembering that, McGrady said, “She came in, picked up some fruit, walked out and didn’t say anything. But as she was walking out, she said, ‘That’s another one off the list. He’s too short’.” Well, Sad!

For the record, Tom Cruise is approximately 5 feet 7 inches in height, while the Princess of Wales was about 5 feet 10 inches. Still, there were alleged rumours that she had a small crush on Tom, and she met with the actor and his then-wife Nicole Kidman at the London premiere of Far and Away in 1992. Judy Wade, a veteran royal biographer of Princess Diana and other royals, in the Princess’ biography, ‘Diana: The Intimate Portrait’ wrote that Diana found the MI actor ‘extremely fanciable.”

Recently, when Kate Middleton and Prince William were given a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick, Darren McGrady shared a post on his Twitter with an article about it by People, as he recalled Princess Diana.

I remember Princess Diana taking the boys to the set of Mission Impossible and to meet Tom Cruise. Wills and Harry loved the pyrotechnics. But Princess Diana… “That’s another one off the list Darren. He’s too short!” https://t.co/MZTfO9xwQs — Darren McGrady (@DarrenMcGrady) April 1, 2022

Who would not? As the saying goes, ‘Aging like fine wine’, and Tom is a living, breathing human example of that.

