In the past couple of months, the attention of the audience, especially the Indian segment, has moved towards Forrest Gump as the country witnessed the soulful remake of the timeless Hollywood classic titled Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. Tom Hanks in just one film defined a generation of Hollywood cinema and was a smart meta film about a fictional story set in the real land. But the biggest question that lured around the team was always that why didn’t a sequel to the film ever happen?

If you are unaware, Forrest Gump is an onscreen adaptation of Winston Groom’s book by the same name. While the movie ended at the events of the first, Groom continued to write his universe and rolled out a sequel to his book titled Gump & Co making way for a sequel to the cinematic version. There were even plans to let it happen but turned out it never happened.

Yes, you read that right. The team including director Robert Zemeckis, writer Eric Roth and Tom Hanks with Winston Groom’s green signal were ready to adapt Gump & Co as the sequel to Forrest Gump. The team while on the verge of shaping the film in a meeting decided to shelve it. Read on to know what happened for the team to take such a drastic step.

As per a Collider report, Tom Hanks and team had Groom’s blessings to make a Forrest Gump sequel adapted from his book Gump & Co in which interestingly Gump meets the real Tom Hanks and is not impressed by the way. But the three collaborators felt that a sequel would not be a respectful move in the wake of the unfortunate 9/11 incident. It was on September 10, 2001, that Eric Roth brought in a draft of the sequel But met Hanks and Zemeckis the next day to “commiserate about how life was in America and how tragic it was.” Roth noted that we looked at each other and said, ‘this movie has no meaning anymore, in that sense.’”

Even Tom Hanks has been resistant towards the project initially and even revealed that his conversations about the possibility of a sequel lasted for less than an hour. He even confirmed that there is no contract that can force him to reprise the role out of his will an that “we did take a stab at talking about another Forrest Gump that lasted all of 40 minutes.”

In 2007 it was reported that Paramount went back to the sequel draft but nothing churned out of it until now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

