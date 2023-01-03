Oscar Nominated actor, widely known for his role as Hawkeye in the MCU, Jeremy Renner has been in the news for an unfortunate accident. The MCU star had some serious traumatic injuries while he was clearing snow and a snow-plowing machine caused severe injuries to his leg. With all the prayers and wishes from his fans worldwide, the actor is out of danger but many are still wondering whether the actor will be able to act again or not.

Following the accident, the statement released by the reps of Jeremy Renner said, “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While many have taken a sigh of relief following the updates, some reports also say that Jeremy Renner’s survival was nothing short of a miracle. The injuries caused by the accident can be a hurdle in his acting career and could affect him for a lifetime. As his one leg is seriously injured, his fans are praying for a speedy recovery.

A video of Jeremy Renner being airlifted right after the accident was also circulated on the internet. Reps of the star informed the outlet that the actor received help from the doctors of the neighborhood and they saved his life. The family of the Hawkeye actor has been with him and also expressed their gratitude to everyone who has been wishing for his speedy recovery.

Sources of ExtraTV say, “it’s going to be a very long road to recovery” while telling about the recovery status of Jeremy Renner. While many have been sending quick recovery messages, fans and many celebrities have shown support for the Hawkeye star.

Fans of Jeremy Renner have been hoping for the actor to get back on his feet. However, with the serious injuries, one can wonder when can we see Hawkeye back in action and re appear in the upcoming Avengers film.

Must Read: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s Defamation War, Will Smith-Chris Rock’s Oscar Slap To Every Breath Kanye West Took, Here’s A List Of Burning Hollywood Controversies Of 2022

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News