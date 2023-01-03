We all love to get our hands on the easter eggs that our favourite franchise – either Marvel or DC – offers. However, some give us joy, while some leave us with a bittersweet memory. Today we have the latter one. Recently, we came across this fan theory that suggested after Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man death, another Marvel superhero might die in the next Avengers movie. As from the headline, you have got an idea about whom we are talking. Yes, it’s about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Scroll below to read more.

Wondering how it can happen? How Marvel has been planning to omit Tom’s Peter Parker from the current universe? Well, for that, you have to find out the video below and watch it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, we stumbled upon an Instagram page named ‘thecomicians’ where the content creator comes up with various theories and fun facts about Marvel, DC and other trending movies and series. A few months back, the page shared a video where the creator talked about how Marvel has been planning to create a space for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker’s exit from the universe.

In the video, the creator can be heard saying, “Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to die in Avengers: Secret Wars? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is being set up as one of the faces of the MCU moving forward, which also puts a target on his back when the Avengers unite to face Kang the Conqueror. Killing Peter Parker off would be a bold move on the part of the MCU but would also open up the doors for Miles Morales.”

The creator can be further heard stating, “Secret Wars has been theorizing to introduce Morales to the franchise, many fans are now worried that their time with Peter Parker may be coming to an end.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sufian Hussain (@thecomicians)

Well, all the Peter Parker fans came in support of their friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man and poured their comments against the theory as they are not ready to believe Spider-Man will die in Avengers: Secret Wars. Well, it’s just a theory. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Forrest Gump 2 Starring Tom Hanks Was On Cards But Never Happened, Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News