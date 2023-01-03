As the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves towards the beginning of Phase 5, we also know that it is inching closer to the time Kang The Conqueror beings creating havoc. The multiversal villain played by Jonathan Majors that got introduced in the finale of Loki, the Disney+ show, is all set to take over the MCU and is touted to be more powerful than the mighty Thanos. And if that wasn’t enough, he is not alone but is accompanied by his multiple variants. The actor now wants to fight Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

For the unversed, Kang will now enter the MCU through films with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantamania. While Loki gave us a benevolent variant of the He Who Remains, the movie is set to feature Warrior Kang as per Speculations referring to the trailer that was released recently. The actor is all pumped up and is talking about replacing Thanos very candidly.

But while he is all set to take down the superheroes single-handed as he is more powerful than the last baddie. As per reports the warrior variant of Kang is a highly skilled warrior who can fight the strongest of the heroes. So now Jonathan Majors when asked wants his Kang to fight none other than Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Read on to know what the actor exactly has to say about the same.

As we meet Kang The Conqueror in a full fledged manner in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, we don’t know anything about him at this point. So we don’t know whom he will be fighting or not. So when Nerdbunker decided to ask Jonathan Majors who he wants to fight, the actor was quick to take Chris Hemsworth’s Thor’s name because their strength somewhere collides.

“I think we have to start with [fighting] Thor. Yeah, come on. Bring it. Come. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. I’m not afraid of Chris Hemsworth,” Kang fame Jonathan Majors said.

The fact that Avengers will unite for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to fight against He Who Remains, Thor fighting Kang is not an impossible event. Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantamania is set to release on February 17, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

