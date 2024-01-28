Bradley Cooper's Net Worth: Salary Jump Of 8233% From The Hangover To A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper is grabbing a lot of headlines these days for his character in Maestro getting nominated for the best hair and makeup at the Academy Awards 2024. The star plays Leonard Bernstein in the biographical musical romantic drama whose success has made his net worth jump by a considerable amount since the last. From $100 million in 2023, he is already a man worth $120 million in 2024.

For the unversed, when Maestro was released, it was surrounded by a lot of controversies, with the MCU actor using a prosthetic nose in the film. In fact, at one point in time, Leonard Bernstein’s children had to defend the actor who played their father on-screen.

Now, Maestro getting a nomination at the Oscars for the very category that created such a stir is like redeeming its glory and life coming full circle. Coming to Bradley Cooper’s journey on moneymeter has been phenomenal, with his net worth jumping and salary taking unimaginable hikes.

Bradley Cooper’s Net Worth Jumped By 50%

In 2015, Forbes estimated the actor’s net worth to be somewhere around $80 million. This took a considerable jump of around 50%, and in 2024, his net worth is estimated to be around $120 million. This includes two sprawling properties and some luxurious items, including cars, bikes, and watches. Apart from these, his major net worth is accumulated by the salaries he draws for his films as an actor, director, and producer.

Salary Jump From The Hangover To A Star Is Born

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, who voiced Rocket in the franchise film, shot to stardom with The Hangover. He was paid around $600,000 for the 2009 film, which was converted into a three-part film owing to its massive fan following. Ten years later, in 2018, he acted, directed, and produced A Star is Born. The musical romantic drama also starred Lady Gaga and registered around $150 million in profits. Cooper opted to share the profits and earned around $50 million for the film.

In 10 years, that was an unimaginable hike of a whopping 8233.33% in his salary from The Hangover to A Star Is Born.

Playing Rocket in MCU

Bradley Cooper played MCU’s one of the most loved characters, Rocket, where he lent his voice to the character. He was paid a whopping $7 million to voice the character in Avengers: Endgame, more than the lead actor Chris Pratt. Apart from that, he has earned around $30 million voicing Rocket in MCU films!

Most Prized Possession

Bradley Cooper‘s most prized possessions include two properties. A $13.5 million, 5-storeyed house in the West Village townhouse. Offering a majestic view of New York City, this mansion is a delight, with six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Cooper purchased it in 2018 along with his ex-Irina Shayk.

His other property is a Pacific Palisades home in LA, which was purchased for $4.8 million in 2021. The sprawling estate has a main house, a two-story guesthouse, and a separate two-car garage.

Bradley Cooper is a fine example of how hard work aligns everything in place. We hope he continues growing on the moneymeter and keeps giving us bigger and better films!

