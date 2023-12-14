Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper starrer A Star is Born impressed the critics and left the viewers mesmerized. But did you know that Jennifer Lopez and Will Smith were allegedly in talks for the film before Cooper and Gaga? It was a different project. There have been several other versions of this same story, and the first one dates back to 1937.

The House of Gucci star and Cooper received Oscar nominations for their remarkable work in the romantic drama. Gaga even won an Academy Award for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for the song Shallow. For the unversed, the film was directed by the Hangover star himself.

According to Jennifer Lopez’s interview with Extra, she and Will Smith were in talks to create a remake of the movie A Star Is Born. She told the media outlet, “Oh yeah, Will and I talked about it and talked about developing the script. It just never took off. Projects are like that.” Like Gaga, JLO is also an accomplished actress and has done quite a few films.

Speaking of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga coming together in A Star is Born, Lopez added, “I’m really proud of Bradley for directing his first film. We’re friends, and watching Gaga do her thing in the movie, it’s just great. It’s perfect. It happened. Just like this movie. Everything happens in its own divine timing.”

According to Glamour, once Hollywood veteran Clint Eastwood was also looking into a remake of A Star is Born and reportedly had Beyonce and Leonardo DiCaprio in mind. But it was meant for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, as JLo said; it was divine timing.

Let’s take a look at the other A Star is Born films that came before the Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga starrer one!

1937

The first film, or one could say, the OG ‘A Star is Born’ movie, came out in 1937 with Janet Gaynor and Fredric March in the lead role.

1954

The first remake of A Star is Born came out in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason opposite each other. It is allegedly considered the best version of the musical romance drama.

1976

In 1976, Barbara Streisand and Kris Kristofferson brought their version of the film. Barbara won the Oscar for Best Music, Original Song.

2018

Finally, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga came up with their version of A Star Is Born, allegedly the film’s second-best remake after Judy Garland’s. The movie earned a whopping $436.4 million at the worldwide box office.

The film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video on rent.

