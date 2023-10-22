A new book about the MCU that is about to hit the shelves this month is set to give us some fascinating insights into the world of these superheroes we have rejoiced for over a decade, and well, also open some old cans of worms. While we recently learned a lot about the past deleted plots, scrapped appearances (Emma Stone in Spider-Man: No Way Home), and even what went behind the scenes just before Victoria Alonso was fired from her position after serving for 17 long years. Now, a new update talks about James Gunn and his allegedly greedy nature during the making of Guardians Of The Galaxy.

James joined the MCU in 2014 as he directed the much-loved Guardians Of The Galaxy. While the filmmaker was hailed for his brilliance in direction, seems like all wasn’t so happening behind the scenes according to MCU: The Reign Of Marvel Studios Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards. A new excerpt says James didn’t want to share writing credits back in the day.

Screenwriter Nicole Perlman wrote Guardians Of The Galaxy with James Gunn and was, of course, expecting to get due credits when the movie hits the big screen. But as per a new claim, James did not want to share it and wanted to be known as the sole writer of the film. He apparently even used bullying tactics to make her not take the credit. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per ComicBook, it was Nicole Perlman’s friend, Zack Stentz, Thor Screenwriter, who spoke to the authors of the aforementioned book and revealed what happened behind the scenes and how she legit threw a F*ck James Gunn party after she won.

“Nicole had to knife-fight for her credit on Guardians of the Galaxy. But she is probably the preeminent female action tent pole writer now because she was the first woman to have her name on not just a Marvel movie, but on a Marvel movie that people really love,” Zack shared.

“She threw a party when the movie came out literally called the ‘F*ck James Gunn’ party because she had won that very bruising credit arbitration. The thing that I’m still angry about, and I say this as a fan of James Gunn as a director, was that he very clearly was selectively leaking stuff to his friends and the fanboy media circles to undermine her credit,” Stentz added. “When Matthew Vaughn decided to have a temper tantrum over the fact that we got screen credit [on X-Men: First Class], at least he did it under his own name.”

Meanwhile, the book also quotes Nicole Perlman, who chose not to really speak about the scenario and credited everybody, including James Gunn, for making Guardians Of The Galaxy so beautiful. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more

Must Read: Deadpool 3 Director Plays Cunning While Talking About Taylor Swift’s Rumored MCU Debut: “That’s A Double Whammy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News