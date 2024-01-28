Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese is an illustrated filmmaker who has given the world some fantastic movies over the years. He also made a new record after his 10th Oscar nomination this year. However, he is a little disappointed that his lead star, Leonardo DiCaprio, was not nominated in the Best Actor Lead category. Lily Gladstone became the first Native American from the United States to get selected for the Best Actress Category at the 2024 Oscars.

Director William Wyler is the only filmmaker with 12 nominations. However, he passed away in 1981 at the age of 79. Scorsese was nominated in the Best Director category for movies like Goodfellas, Raging Bull, Gangs of New York, The Last Temptation, and more. He won the prestigious award for The Departed. Keep scrolling for more.

The Killers of the Flower Moon director recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he reflected on his 10th Oscar nod and expressed his disappointment for Leonardo DiCaprio. The veteran director was glad about Gladstone‘s nomination. Reflecting on this feat he achieved, he said that this movie means a lot to him and “it took a number of years for gestation.” He has no idea how he got these ten nominations. The filmmaker said that one never makes a movie to get an award; they want to do it in the best way.

Speaking of Leonardo DiCaprio’s missed Oscar nomination for Killers of the Flower Moon, Martic Scorsese said, “I’m sad about Leo. I would’ve liked to have seen him as Best Actor, but his presence is there; it’s pivotal to the picture and the work.”

Leonardo Dicaprio is a phenomenal actor, and it truly is disappointing that he did not get nominated for the 2024 Oscars. Besides Leo, Margot Robbie is not nominated for her performance in and as Barbie. People expressed their outrage online over Margot and Greta Gerwig’s Oscar snub.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony will occur on March 11, 2024. It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and let’s see whether Martin Scorsese gets another Oscar for his film or not.

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Marvel’s Fantastic Four: Potential Cast, Writers, Release Date & Everything Else We Know About This MCU Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News