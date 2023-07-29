Paul William Walker left the world in 2013, but his legacy remains forever. He is most affectionately remembered for his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise. However, at the time, Walker also made headlines for something else. It was revealed that he was in a relationship with a much younger girl with a massive 17-year age gap. Moreover, this woman also happened to be the daughter of one of his close friends.

Walker, at the time of his untimely death, was dating Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell. The actor passed away at the age of 40 and she Jasmine was 23. However, this is not the disturbing fact. The two began dating when Walker was 33, which reveals the disturbing fact that Jasmine was only 16 at that time. This revelation was disturbing for the fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To make matters worse, the age of consent in California is 16. Considering the two were involved romantically, physical relations cannot be denied. Despite this, Paul Walker left his will of fortune to his daughter and not Jasmine. Back in 2013, eyewitness Jim Torp told HollywoodLife about Jasmine’s reaction to the horrible accident in which Walker lost his life. He said, “I got a phone call from him and he said it didn’t look good, that from the looks Paul and Roger didn’t make it. Paul’s girlfriend was standing next to me when I got the phone call. When I told her what happened she fell, she collapsed.”

Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell was no stranger to media harassment at that time. For all the right reasons, she stepped away from the limelight and lived a low-key life. The eyewitness also explained that it was Jasmine who broke the heartbreaking news to Walker’s daughter Meadow who was just 15 at the time. He said, “I believe she is the one who told Meadow about what happened, and when she found out she was hysterical and crying,” the eyewitness added. “It was just so sad. I tried to do everything I could to help them. Paul’s girlfriend then took Meadow and drove her home. I don’t know if they drove to crash site. I just know they were in so much anguish.”

If one can overlook the age gap between Jasmine and Paul Walker, they would see that they were good for each other. But Walker did have a soft spot for teenage girls. Before dating Jasmine, he was in a relationship with Aubrianna Atwell who was only 16 years old at the time and he was 28.

What do you think about this Paul Walker relationship? Let us know and stay tuned for more at KoiMoi!

Must Read: Daniel Craig Once Almost Cost Millions Of Dollars To The Skyfall’s Producers Just For Wearing Leather Gloves Which Had To Be Digitally Removed To Avoid A Huge Blunder!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News