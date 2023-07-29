Barbie fever is still on, and while our Google search and social media platforms are flooding with Pink themed posts, we stumbled upon another intellectually made AI transformation of the Harry Potter characters, which we didn’t know could have made so much sense. Scroll ahead to check out the AI-reimagined pictures and how netizens are reacting to it!

Harry Potter starring Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, Rupert Grint as Ronald Weasley and others, is one of our childhood favourites. The fantasy drama, the wizardry, and the magic have always kept us fascinated, and now we are seeing the cast members in a different avatar that we have never imagined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, we stumbled upon a series of pictures shared by ‘potterr.memes’ on Instagram where the Harry Potter characters can be seen presented on the Barbie pink theme created by ‘the_ai_dreams’. Starting with Tom Felton’s Draco Malfoy, who could have given quite a tough competition to Ryan Gosling’s looked dashing in a pink three-piece suit, followed by Emma Watson’s Hermione Granger as Barbie look, Daniel’s Harry Potter in a Ken style, and Rupert Grint’s Ronald wearing a pink floral suit.

Then came the professors and Voldemort himself in their Barbiecore theme. While Professor Dumbledore, McGonagall, and Hagrid looked the best in their Barbie AI versions serving lewks, it was Voldemort who caught most of our attention. Why? Well, check out the pictures for yourself here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 ❾¾ (@potterr.memes)

As soon as the post went viral, netizens reacted to it. While a few mentioned Professor Umbridge assuming that she will be loving all of these pink floods, one wrote, “Lol Voldemort looked so gay.”

Another one commented, “Why did Voldemort low-key look like Jeffrey Star with a wig.”

One of the netizens penned, “Dumbledore looks like he fits right in.”

“Ngl harry looks like hot chic”, wrote another fan.

Well, what are your thoughts about this Barbie and Harry Potter crossover? For the unversed, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and others in lead roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: The Flash: Nicolas Cage’s Cryptic Dismay With His Decades-Awaited Superman Cameo Is Hard To Ignore As He Says, “Well, I Was Glad I Didn’t Blink”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News