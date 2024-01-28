Last year, Jonathan Majors made his MCU feature debut as Kang the Conqueror, but soon after that, things went downhill following his arrest and the domestic violence case. He got fired from the MCU after the verdict came out, and uncertainty about the character’s future grew even more. Previously, Colman Domingo’s name came up for replacing him in the MCU, and now industry insider Daniel Richtman has revealed that John David Washington is allegedly being considered for the part.

For the unversed, Kang is a time-traveling villain in the Marvel comics with multiple variants, and together, they are known as the Council of Kangs. We saw a glimpse of the Council in the post-credit scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel wanted to set him up as the next big villain in the MCU after Thanos and bring the heroes together to fight the Council in Avengers 5, which was initially known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

But with Jonathan Majors gone from the MCU, there were reports that Marvel might pivot to a new villain and move away from Kang. Movie scooper Daniel Richtman previously claimed that The Color Purple star Colman Domingo is a frontrunner for the part. Now Richtman claims that John David Washington is potentially being eyed for the new Kang.

John David Washington is the son of Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington. He was seen in the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in 2020. He was nominated for Golden Globes Awards for his role in Spike Lee-film BlacKkKlansman. He also received a Saturn Award for Best Actor for his Tenet’s performance.

Here is how the netizens react to this news, posting their opinion on the social media platform X.

One user wrote, “Kang is dead, move on.”

Another said, “This would work, actually.”

A user praised John David Washington and said, “Opposite of his dad. The most uncharismatic actor.”

One person said, “I like him, but Coleman Domingo has my vote.”

Followed by another saying, “He or Colman Domingo would be great. Washington’s acting is a little dryer, though.”

And, “What a downgrade.”

Jonathan Majors appeared in Loki Seasons 1 & 2 and Ant-Man 3 as Kang’s variant and the big villain himself. The movies are streaming on Disney+.

Meanwhile, John David Washington and Robert Pattinson’s Tenet by Christopher Nolan will be rerelease in limited theatres on 23rd February.

