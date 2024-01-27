Sofia Vergara is a gorgeous woman with a fantastic physique and a sense of styling. Her social media feed is a treat for admirers, and she has recently captivated everyone with her beauty. The actress is appearing in the series Griselda, and she shimmered in a golden gown at the premiere in Miami.

Sofia is known for her role in the American sitcom Modern Family. Her accent made her funnier on the show, and her comic timing was excellent. The series ran for 11 seasons starting in 2009. Her series Griselda is inspired by actual events showcasing the journey of Griselda Blanco from Medellin to becoming the Godmother of Miami’s drug empire. However, Blanco’s son feels Sofia is too ugly to portray his mother in the Netflix series.

In the Miami premiere of Griselda, Sofia Vergara was stunned in a floor-length column gown in the color gold. It was a custom-made strapless gown from Laura Basci with a ruche detailing on the bust cascading down in soft pleats, beautifully accentuating her curvy figure. Her pictures from the event have been all over the social media platform X. Several fan pages have posted her photos, and we cannot take our eyes off her.

The Griselda star accessorized her outfit with cuff bracelets on each wrist and gold danglers as earrings. For makeup, she sported shimmery eyeshadow that she put on her lower lashline, along with black eyeliner and loads of mascara. Sofia had red blush and red lipstick on to complete the OOTD.

Sofia Vergara kept her hair down styled in loose waves. You can check out her pictures here:

Sofia Vergara Wore Laura Basci To The 'Griselda' Miami Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

As for Griselda’s premiere, Sofia Vergara was joined by the cast and crew of the Netflix series, including Aurora Cossio, Eric Newman, Paulina Davila, Christian Tappán, and Alberto Guerra. Colombian singer Karol G was also present at the event.

On her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sofia Vergara spoke about her role as Griselda Blanco. The actress told Jimmy Fallon, “It was amazing because I was 51 years old, and I didn’t even know how to, you know, how to light a cigarette. I’ve never done cocaine. So it’s like, it was amazing. It was, like, a great experience.”

Griselda is streaming on Netflix, and for more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

