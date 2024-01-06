After Marvel Studios announced cutting ties with Jonathan Majors, there was an uproar about who would step in the role of Kang the Conqueror. The Euphoria star Colman Domingo’s name came up a few days back, and it was reported that the studio is eyeing him for the part. Marvel has yet to comment on the rumors. Meanwhile, Domingo has addressed those speculations, and here’s what he said.

A few days back, industry scooper Daniel Richtman claimed that Domingo is one of the frontrunners to replace Majors as the time-traveling Marvel villain. The fans and netizens at large responded positively to this rumor. The studio was developing the fifth Avengers film with Kang as the main villain, and it was titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but after Majors’ verdict came out and he was found guilty in the assault case, the film got retitled and is now being addressed as Avengers 5 only. Scroll below for more.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly in an interview, Colman Domingo opened up about the Kang casting rumors. He said, “I don’t know, I’m always looking at what I have to do right now… I know there’s talk and conversations around, and I don’t know how much is true. I don’t even get that from my team; I can’t tell if it’s true or not.” The actor even appreciated that the people considered him for the part and called it a beautiful thing.

Colman added, “Somehow my name is out there in the world [and] I like the idea of just having your name called and someone speaking lovingly and kindly about something is a beautiful thing.”

What do we know about Avengers 5?

It was formerly titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The movie was expected to feature several variants of Kang going up against the MCU superheroes. The fans already saw the Council of Kangs in one of the post-credit scenes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But with the way Loki Season 2 ended and Jonathan Majors’ firing, Marvel is alleged to pivot to a new villain and scrap Kang.

Now, tentatively titled Avengers 5 is still slated to release in 2026.

As for Colman Domingo, he was last seen in Blitz Bazawule’s The Color Purple, which came out on Christmas last year. It is the second adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel of the same name after Steven Spielberg’s.

For more updates on Marvel and Kang casting, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Daniel Radcliffe Was Concerned About His Height Compared To His Harry Potter Co-Stars, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint: “I Wanted To Be A Slightly Taller…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News