Daniel Radcliffe made fortunes from his role as Harry Potter in the hit franchise along with his co-stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. They grew up while doing these movies, and Dan once expressed being worried about his height compared to Emma and Rupert. But eventually, he made peace with it. Scroll below to know more.

Daniel’s identity is still tied to his HP movies, and people will never forget him for it. The movies are based on the novels by JK Rowling, and there are eight movies, with the first released in 2001. The last film in the franchise came out in 2011, bringing an end to an era. The studios are developing a Harry Potter reboot, which will be made into a series.

Daniel Radcliffe did an excellent job in the lead role in the Harry Potter franchise, but after a certain point, his height started to irk him. He once revealed that he was worried that Rupert Grint, aka Ron, and Emma Watson, aka Hermoine Granger, would grow taller than him, but fortunately, they were all the same height till the fifth installment. In an interview with MTV News, the actor said, “I didn’t get particularly worried because as long as Emma and Rupert weren’t shooting up too quickly either, I’d look (fine). We’d all look relatively (the same height). It was all going to be okay,” via tribute.ca.

For the unversed, Daniel Radcliffe’s height lies somewhere between 5’1 ” and -5’4″, and the actor would have liked it better if he was a bit taller. The Harry Potter star continued, “I was worried on a personal level because I wanted to be slightly taller than I am, ideally. But I’ve now accepted it.”

The actor added, “Basically, I came to the conclusion a while ago that you can either be really bitter about it or you can make loads of funny jokes. When I meet people now the,y all say, ‘God, you’re so much shorter than I expected!’ I always say, ‘No! I’m actually slightly further away than you think,’ which confuses them.”

Well, tall or not, his talent matters to his fans, and he understood that soon.

Last year, when the news about the Harry Potter reboot came out, Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he would be happy to see some other kids’ fortune change like Harry in the upcoming reboot. Meanwhile, the actor once shared his picks for the role as his replacement. His first pick was Jamie Parker, who has already appeared in the part in the Broadway Play based on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. His second choice was Elijah Wood because they resemble each other, and the Lord of the Rings actor is often recognized as Dan as the Miracle Workers star.

