Emma Watson – who became internationally renowned thanks to her first professional acting gig as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise, is known for delivering masterpiece performances every time she’s on screen. While the 33-year-old English actress is known for her professionalism, did you know she once stormed off the sets, and it reportedly had to do with Channing Tatum putting on a sultry dance performance for it?

As per reports, Emma and Channing had a scene together in Seth Rogen’s 2013 apocalyptic comedy ‘This Is the End.’ However, actually seeing him dressed in a thong with ‘cannibals’ all around, she stormed off. Read on to know what happened as witnessed by a source on set and what the director had to say about it years later.

As reported by Popfocal in July 2012, an unconfirmed account from an extra on the movie set of ‘This Is the End’ revealed Emma Watson walked off the Seth Rogen film after seeing Channing Tatum wearing only a thong. She eventually returned, filmed for a few minutes, and then walked off again, resulting in the shoot being wrapped a few minutes later. In the post shared to Tumblr – which was deleted soon after it spread like wildfire, the extra noted, “The scene was as raunchy as it could be. Seth, Franco, and Kay are kneeling on the ground with a few ‘cannibals’ over them (that’s me) waiting to eat them as McBride comes out of an RV as our ‘king’ with Channing Tatum on a leash in only a thong.”

The post further noted, “Emma (Watson) knew he was going to be in a thong and everyone knows he used to be a stripper. So things were starting to get raunchy. Emma steps on set and looks at the scene and all of us in it and kind of has a freak out moment. Before we started to film she stormed off set with her publicist.” The post noted that Emma returned and filmed about 3 minutes but walked off again. This was as “During the scene Channing decided to do some of his breakdancing in front of her but alas he was in nothing but a thong. So Emma storms off set. Everyone’s like WTF where is she going? She walks all the way down the street. So we wrapped the night 5 minutes later.”

The post further noted, “Came back last night and found out she quit because the scene was too raunchy and she was really pissed that Channing was drinking while filming. He was obviously smoking weed as well. But who can blame her right? She has a good image to uphold. But her quitting made last night filled with Emma jokes.”

Years later, Seth Rogen – while interacting with British GQ, opened up about Emma Watson walking off the sets of ‘This Is the End.’ He said, “I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was.” He continued, “But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

The scene that made the ‘Harry Potter’ star walk off sets didn’t end up in the film, but Rogen revealed he was happier with the scene they used instead. He said, “She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”

The 2013 apocalyptic comedy was written and directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Besides Rogen, ‘This Is the End’ also starred James Franco, Craig Robinson, Jay Baruchel, Jonah Hill, Danny McBride, Michael Cera, Mindy Kaling, Paul Rudd, Emma Watson, Channing Tatum, Rihanna, Kevin Hart and several other celebrities.

