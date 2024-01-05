The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist recently tied the knot on January 4, 2024. Although the Golden Wedding ceremony was an exclusively star-studded affair, it did have its share of glitches. Nevertheless, nothing could cast a shadow over the couple in general and Gerry Turner in particular.

Gerry Turner signed up for the ABC show looking for a second shot at finding love. Throughout nine episodes and after browsing through several eligible contestants, he finally fixated on Theresa Nist.

Gerry and Theresa’s relationship blossomed throughout the inaugural season of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor. The journey reached a wholesome conclusion as Gerry dropped to one knee and dramatically posed the question to Theresa with a ring. The entire proposal bore a resemblance to a striking Vintage-era-inspired theme.

Theresa Nist’s Wardrobe Malfunctions During The Golden Wedding

According to People, neither Theresa nor Gerry spared any expense for their second wedding. Theresa and Gerry walked down the aisle together, dressed fashionably. Theresa flaunted an exquisite Badgley Mischka wedding dress, making her look like a princess.

The Golden Bachelor star Theresa’s wedding dress consisted of a strapless plunging neckline and a bodice fitted against a mermaid silhouette. A considerable tulle train ran down the aisle along with the dress and a color-matched veil to add to the glamour.

Despite aiming for perfection, the bride’s dress went awry for a while. Just before Gerry and Theresa were about to seal their union with a kiss, one of the straps on the latter’s expensive gown gave way and broke. Nevertheless, those present dealt quickly with the issue, and the rest of the ceremony carried on according to plan.

Gerry himself wore a dashing traditional tuxedo. From the look on his happy face, one could tell that his partner visibly enamored him as he could hardly take his eyes off her!

The Second Marriage In Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s Life

The Golden Wedding didn’t mark the first time that Theresa and Gerry walked down the aisle. Seventy-two-year-old Gerry and his seventy-year-old bride Theresa had both been previously married to their partners.

Theresa married her previous husband, William “Billy” Nist when she was eighteen. Following their marriage, her husband was drafted into the army and sent off overseas during the Vietnam War. They lived happily married for over four decades before William passed away in 2014. Gerry, too, had been married to his wife, Toni Turner, for over forty years before her demise in 2017.

Theresa’s daughter was her matron of honor at The Golden Wedding. Her daughter-in-law Amanda Nist and Gerry’s daughters Angie Warner and Jenny Young took up the role of bridesmaids. They all collectively decided to wear Badgley Mischka to match the bride.

