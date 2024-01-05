Much like its predecessor, this week leaves audiences craving that elusive spark of innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of cinematic offerings. A notable absence of animated content is a stark reality, but fear not, for the enigmatic allure of mystery thrillers takes center stage. Amidst the somewhat lackluster releases, Sky Cinema treats us to a comedic escape with “Arthur’s Whisky,” a film exclusively available through subscription. At the same time, the rest of the streaming lineup demands a commitment of a different kind – the decision to purchase or rent.

However, before the disappointment, let’s pivot to the silver lining in serialized storytelling. Netflix beckons us with the binge-worthy allure of “Fool Me Once,” offering a glimmer of hope amid the scarcity. Meanwhile, stalwarts like “Fargo” and “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” continue to grace our screens with fresh episodes, promising a more satisfying escape into episodic narratives.

As we embark on this cinematic journey, let’s hold out hope that the coming weeks will usher in a wave of cinematic brilliance, but for now, let’s dive into what this week has generously laid out for our viewing pleasure.

Theatrical releases

The Bricklayer

Genre: Action, Mystery & thriller

Action, Mystery & thriller Release Date (Theaters): Jan 5, 2024 Limited

Jan 5, 2024 Limited Runtime: 1h 50m

The narrative centers around a maverick insurgent who coerces the CIA through the covert elimination of foreign journalists, creating a false impression of the agency’s involvement. Faced with escalating international tensions, the CIA enlists Steve Vail (Aaron Eckhart), their most astute and nonconformist operative, who reluctantly emerges from retirement. Endowed with exceptional and lethal abilities, Vail is assigned to vindicate the agency, compelling him to grapple with his complex history while untangling a global conspiracy.

He Went That Way

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery & thriller

Crime, Drama, Mystery & thriller Release Date (Theaters): Jan 5, 2024 Limited

Jan 5, 2024 Limited Runtime: 1h 35m

Taking place in 1964, He Went That Way is a gripping thriller inspired by an actual crime, offering a dark twist on the classic buddy road trip genre. The story unfolds as 19-year-old serial killer Bobby (Jacob Elordi) is hitchhiked by celebrity animal handler Jim (Zachary Quinto) on a deserted stretch of Route 66. In tow is Jim’s prized cargo: Spanky, a chimpanzee and TV sensation. As tension escalates and the clash of personalities intensifies, the journey becomes increasingly perilous with each mile traveled.

Self Reliance

Genre: Comedy, Mystery & thriller

Comedy, Mystery & thriller Release Date (Theaters): Jan 3, 2024 Limited

Jan 3, 2024 Limited Runtime: 1h 29m

When invited into a limo by renowned actor Andy Samberg, a mundane existence takes an exhilarating twist for a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson). Presented with an opportunity to win a million dollars in a dark web reality TV show, he faces a 30-day challenge where global assassins attempt to eliminate him. The catch? He’s safe as long as he’s not alone, prompting him to assemble an unconventional team to ensure his survival.

Race For Glory: Audi Vs. Lancia

Genre: Drama

Release Date (Theaters): Jan 5, 2024 Limited

Runtime: 1h 34m

A dynamic sports drama, “Race For Glory: Audi Vs. Lancia,” draws inspiration from actual events and features Daniel Brühl and Riccardo Scamarcio. The film unfolds the intense rivalry between Germany’s “Audi” and Italy‘s “Lancia” during the 1983 Rally World Championships. In an authentic underdog story, Lancia strives against significant challenges to reclaim its former prestige.

Night Swim

Genre: Horror, Mystery & thriller

Release Date (Theaters): Jan 5, 2024 Wide

Runtime: 1h 38m

Adapted from the well-received 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, this movie features Wyatt Russell as Ray Waller. Ray, a former major league baseball player compelled into early retirement by a degenerative illness, relocates with his concerned wife Eve, teenage daughter Izzy, and young son Elliot. Holding onto a secret hope of returning to professional baseball, Ray convinces Eve that the new home’s sparkling backyard pool will be enjoyable for the kids and offer him therapeutic benefits. However, an ominous secret from the home’s history unleashes a malevolent force, plunging the family into the depths of inescapable terror.

The Painter

Genre: Mystery & Thriller, Action, Crime

Mystery & Thriller, Action, Crime Release Date (Theaters): Jan 5, 2024 Limited

Jan 5, 2024 Limited Runtime: 1h 20m

A former CIA operative, now leading a life as a painter, is thrust back into a perilous realm when an enigmatic woman from his past reemerges. Unveiled and pursued by an unyielding assassin and a rogue black ops program, he must draw upon skills he left behind in a tense battle for survival.

Streaming

The Mummy Murders

Genre: Horror, Crime, Drama

Release Date (Streaming): Jan 2, 2024, Rent Amazon for $5.99

Runtime: 1h 27m

In Alexis’ hometown, a wave of recent disappearances has caught the attention of many. As a leading reporter for the local news station, Alexis is at the forefront of investigating these incidents amid swirling rumors that a serial killer may be behind the unsettling disappearances.

Norwegian Dream

Genre: Drama, Romance, Lgbtq+

Release Date (Streaming): Jan 2, 2024, Rent Amazon for $4.99

Runtime: 1h 37m

Robert, a Polish immigrant laboring at a fish factory in Norway, strives to earn money to settle his mother’s debts. Along the way, he discovers a growing affection for his colleague Ivar. Fearing potential repercussions within the close-knit community of Polish workers at the factory, Robert conceals his emotions, particularly when he learns about Ivar’s involvement in vogue and aspirations to become a drag queen.

Eileen

Genre: Mystery & Thriller, Drama

Mystery & Thriller, Drama Release Date (Streaming): Jan 2, 2024, Rent Amazon for $19.99

Jan 2, 2024, Rent Amazon for $19.99 Runtime: 1h 36m

Eileen, a young woman, remains detached and unperturbed in the somber environment of her job at the local youth prison. However, a significant shift occurs when the new counselor, Dr. Rebecca St. John, arrives. Eileen is immediately drawn to Rebecca’s glamorous and mysterious aura. As their connection deepens, Eileen finds inspiration to delve into uncharted aspects of her personality and desires. Yet, her transformation takes a dark twist when Rebecca unveils a sinister secret, propelling Eileen onto a more ominous path.

Arthur’s Whisky

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release Date (Streaming): Jan 2, 2024

Jan 2, 2024 Available on: Nowtv

Nowtv Runtime: 1h 51m

Following Joan’s husband’s passing, she’s astonished to uncover his invention of an elixir with rejuvenating properties. Sharing this elixir with her two friends, the trio embarks on a lively adventure, painting the town red. However, they quickly realize that regaining youth brings challenges in navigating the complexities of the modern world.

Series

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 Episode 4

Genre: Kids Family

Kids Family Available on: Disney+

Disney+ Premiere Date: Dec 19, 2023

In the fourth episode, “I Plunge to My Death,” our protagonists face a daunting challenge. Percy, Annabeth, and Grover’s cross-country journey takes a suspenseful turn as Rick Riordan skillfully transforms it into a tense chase sequence. This week’s antagonist, Echidna, the mother of monsters, adds a claustrophobic element to the narrative, following the previous physical and psychological threat posed by Medusa.

Fool Me Once (binge-able)

Genre: Crime

Crime Available on: Netflix

Netflix Premiere Date: Jan 1, 2024 (Full Season)

Maya, devastated after her husband’s brutal murder, makes a chilling discovery on the nanny cam she installed to watch over her young daughter: a person who is believed to be deceased. Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce takes charge of the homicide investigation into Joe’s death, all while wrestling with his own concealed secrets. Concurrently, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, embark on a quest to uncover the truth surrounding their mother’s murder several months prior.

Fargo Season 5 Episode 8

Genre: Crime

Crime Premiere Date: Jan 09, 2024

Jan 09, 2024 Available on: Hulu

“Blanket,” begins Tillman, who brings Dot back to his ranch to face a cruel and unusual punishment for leaving him. Tillman faces a major setback in his campaign to be re-elected as the constitutional sheriff of Stark County, which leads to bloody consequences. Witt Farr returns to the ensemble after being absent for a couple of episodes, just in time to see Dot in the clutches of her abusive ex-husband. All the drama surrounding Olmstead’s strained marriage to man-child Lars comes to a head with a surprising turn that makes her decision to leave much more accessible.

International Content

Mayhem!

Genre: Action, Mystery & thriller

Action, Mystery & thriller Original Language: French

French Release Date (Theaters): Jan 5, 2024 Limited (US), Wide (France)

Jan 5, 2024 Limited (US), Wide (France) Runtime: 1h 49m

After serving time in a French prison, professional boxer Sam faces complications during parole, prompting him to flee the country. Over five years, he built a simple life on a Thai island with his wife Mia and daughter Dara, working hard to support them and achieve his dream of owning land for a restaurant. Progress turns dark when a job mishap entangles Sam with local crime lord Narong, resulting in brutal retaliation. Despite surviving the violence, Sam is left with a resolute goal: to seek unrelenting and merciless vengeance.

Conclusion

As we bring the curtain down on this listicle, I trust you had a splendid New Year celebration over the past weekend. As I advocate every weekend, take the time to curate your movie selection and relish in the cinematic treasures that await your viewing. I share your exasperation regarding the scarcity of films available for streaming without the added burden of rentals or purchases. The simplicity of subscribing to a streaming service, a mode once cherished by many, has undergone an unforeseen transformation dictated by unseen forces.

Must Read: What To Watch This Weekend: The Family Plan, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Or Rebel Moon?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News