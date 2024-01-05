People seem to be shifting their focus from holiday-inspired movies to other films, as the list of Netflix’s Weekly Top-10 Most Viewed Films is here. Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, Tom Cruise’s TopGun: Maverick, Pretty Woman, and others have kept the viewers hooked to their phones and TV screens. Scroll below to find out which films have made it to the top ten charts for the last week of 2023.

Last week Zack’s sci-fi adventure movie grabbed the number one spot and is also sitting comfortably this week. The Tom Cruise starrer has been added recently, and the Top Gun sequel didn’t take much time to make a place on the weekly list. Julia Roberts is winning, with two of her films enjoying the top spots on the list.

Films like Family Switch and Holiday in the Vineyards have lost their positions in Netflix’s Top-10 Most Viewed Films weekly list. The new entrants include The Boss Baby: Family Business and Pretty Woman, besides Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. Let’s check out the complete list.

Netflix’s Top-10 Most Viewed Films Weekly List – From December 22 – December 31, 2023 –

1. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is secured in its #1 position for the second consecutive week. It has 34 million views and has been watched for 77 million hours. The movie was one of Zack Snyder’s most-awaited films; check out its pros and cons in our review.

2. Leave the World Behind

This Julia Roberts-led thriller has been a constant on Netflix’s weekly list for four weeks now. Before Rebel Moon, it was at #1. Leave the World Behind has been watched for 34.6 million hours with 14.6 million views.

3. Pretty Woman

Another Julia Roberts film ruling the list is Pretty Woman, a classic rom-com with the dashing Richard Gere opposite her. It was released in 1990, and people have taken a renewed interest in the film, earning it a third spot on Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Viewed Films Weekly list with 8.4 million views and 16.6 million hours of it being watched by the viewers.

4. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget slipped to the fourth spot from the third position with 8.2 million views, and it has been watched for 14 million hours. Sam Fell has directed it, and it is the sequel to the 2000 adventure movie Chicken Run.

5. The Super Mario Bros Movie

The Super Mario Bros Movie, after creating records at the box office, is also doing great on the OTT platform Netflix. It is on the weekly Top-10 Most Viewed Films list for the fifth time. This time, it generated 7.4 million views and was watched for 11.3 million hours.

6. Leo

People have been liking the story of this adorable lizard even now, and that has been ensuring its spot on the list. Leo has 6.7 million views, with 12 million hours of it watched by the viewers. Last week, it was on #5.

7. Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 action film Top Gun. One of Cruise’s breakthrough films established him as a lead actor in Hollywood. The movie was one of 2022’s highest-grossing films and is doing well in its debut week on Netflix. The film has managed to get 6.2 million views and has been watched for 13.4 million.

8. Sniper: Ultimate Kill

This 2017 action thriller starring Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins, and others revolves around a Canadian drug lord hiring a sniper to eliminate his rivals and gain power. It has an abysmal score on Rotten Tomatoes but seems to have gained an audience on Netflix. The movie is at the eighth spot with 6.1 million views and has been watched for 9.4 million hours.

9. The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Boss Baby: Family Business is the sequel to 2017’s The Boss Baby, featuring the voices of Alec Baldwin, James Marshden, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Lisa Kudrow, and others in crucial roles. The sequel on Netflix has been viewed for 10.5 million hours and has 5.9 million views.

10. Sniper: Assasin’s End

Its prequel Sniper: Ultimate Kill is on the eighth spot of this list, and Sniper: Assasin’s End has secured the concluding position on it, too. In this installment, Special Ops Sniper Brandon Beckett is a primary suspect in the murder of a foreign dignitary. The film has been watched for 9.1 million hours and has 5.7 million views.

We will return with the list of Top-10 Most-Viewed Films on Netflix next week. Watch this space to stay updated.

