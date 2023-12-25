If you’re even somewhat deep in gaming, you must be aware of what happened to Insomniac Studios recently, and all we can do is wish them strength to come out even better of the mess, releasing mind-bending titles as they’ve always done. For those unversed, Insomniac Games are the people behind games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 1,2, Ratchet and Clank series, and more, and their servers got hacked.

Hackers demanded $2 million (50 Bitcoin) for this ransomware attack. When Insomniac ignored them, they went ahead to leak 1.67 terabytes of company data, including 1.3 million files online revealing a lot about their inside plans.

A lot about Marvel’s Wolverine game was also leaked, actually fuelling the excitement for the same. Why are we explaining all this and not talking about the ‘Spider-Man meets GTA’ aspect of the story? Because the hackers’ leaked information has revealed this, we needed to lay the base for those who aren’t updated on the news.

Now that all of us are on the same page, gaming fans around the world were hoping Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would be a multiplayer game with Miles Morales properly establishing his individuality. Players thought makers would allow Miles & Peter Parker as multi-players to explore the gameplay, killing baddies as friends.

But, as we all know, that didn’t happen & now the leak has revealed that was actually the plan, but it was scrapped a long time ago. With iconic villains like Kraven the Hunter, Venom, Sandman, and Lizard coming into the picture, fans wanted to team up with their buddies to eliminate them from enjoying a coplaying experience. That didn’t happen, as Spider-Man has always been a one-person army, unless it’s not about teaming up with Avengers.

Leaks also described the plan to give users a GTA-like experience in the world of Spider-Man, making levels more immersive and interactive to take the storytelling to another level.

With multiplayer gaming being a popular option, we can speculate that Marvel could surely do something with Spider-Man 3, which is still a couple of years away. But Spider-Man 2 Creative Director Bryan Intihar’s recent statement about the third game has only mounted curiosity about the same. In an interview with Skill Up, Bryan said, “I think… if ‘Spider-Man 1’ [and ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’] was like… our ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Spider-Man 2’ was like a [‘Captain America:] Civil War,’ where do we go? Where logically do we go from there? I think it’d be pretty epic. But you know, we’ll see.”

It looks like Marvel will take the ‘Avengers Assemble’ route with the third part letting the fans finally play in the multiplayer mode. The same were the predictions for Spider-Man 2 as well, but the leaks and statements have definitely solidified the reports for Spider-Man 3.

