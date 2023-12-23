Undoubtedly, Jonathan Majors was a rising star in Hollywood and could have been in a different league with MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Marvel had big plans for his Kang and with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, aka Avengers 5. Everything was set, and it was reportedly learned that the actor was about to receive an impressive salary for the film, which could have left everyone jaw-dropped. Keep reading to know more!

The shining star of MCU

Majors made his MCU debut with the 2021 web series Loki. He appeared as the first Kang variant, He Who Remains, and garnered positive response for his portrayal. Majors made his big-screen debut with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which was released earlier this year. Even though the film wasn’t a commercial success, the performance of Majors as Kang was appreciated.

Jonathan Majors made the next appearance in Loki season 2 and again received applause. He could have been a major villain in Avengers 5, but getting convicted of an assault led to his removal from the MCU.

Jonathan Majors’ massive pay for Avengers 5

If reports are to be believed, Jonathan Majors was going to get a staggering salary of $20 million for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. This was an unbelievable hike from his reported remuneration of $550,000 for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. If calculated, it’s a growth of 3536%. And this doesn’t even include bonuses or back-end deals.

This means Majors was really going to get honored for headlining the MCU film as the next big villain.

Jonathan Majors VS Josh Brolin salary growth

Before Kang’s takeover, Thanos was the big villain in the MCU, and Josh Brolin portrayed it. Brolin made the character iconic, and his first major appearance was in Avengers: Infinity War. For that role, the actor was reportedly paid $5 million. Thanos’ reign ended with Avengers: Endgame, and while the bonuses were huge, Brolin’s upfront salary was just $6.5 million. If calculated, there’s only a hike of 30%.

So, we can clearly see Brolin’s growth of paycheck seems nothing in front of Jonathan Majors’. Sadly, it’s just a part of discussions now, as the MCU has cut the ties with Majors before Avengers 5 could happen.

Who’s next after Majors?

After firing Jonathan Majors, it is not known who is going to play Kang in the MCU. Recently, one user on social media suggested the name of John Boyega, who immediately responded to the user by saying ‘NO.’ Let’s see who the next MCU baddie will be.

