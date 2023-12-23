Angelina Jolie is one of the rare celebrities who’s been open about her personal life. From living with her boyfriend at the age of 14 to dating actress Jenny Shimizu, her life is an open book. Before dating Brad Pitt, Angie was a proud bisexual and once shared her thoughts on her sexual orientation. Scroll below for all the details!

Angie hasn’t been lucky in love, but she’s given it multiple chances. During her teenage years, she was pretty serious about her first relationship, which lasted almost two years. She began her acting career at a very young age and fell in love with Jonny Lee Miller on the Hackers (1995) sets. She was also romantically involved with Jenny Shimizu and Billy Bob Thornton before her long-term romance with Brad Pitt began.

Angelina Jolie opens up about her sexual orientation

During a 1997 interview with Girlfriends magazine, Angelina Jolie declared she was bisexual. She shared, “It’s great because I love men and women. If I fell in love with a woman tomorrow, would I feel that it’s okay to want to kiss and touch her? If I fell in love with her? Absolutely! Yes!”

Her former partner, Jenny Shimizu, also claimed that their relationship lasted for years despite Angelina dating other people.

Angelina Jolie ditched her preferences for Brad Pitt

But things seem to have changed after Angelina Jolie fell in love with her Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Brad Pitt. She told The Sun, “I’ve never hidden my bisexuality, but since I’ve been with Brad, there’s no longer a place for that or S+M in my life.”

Angelina Jolie was married to Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2019. They share six children together – Maddox, Knox, Pax, Vivienne, Zahara, and Shiloh.

Angelina Jolie’s controversial romance life!

Previously, Angelina Jolie had shared a lot about her kinky past life. During the wedding ceremony with Jonny Lee Miller, she arrived in a white shirt with his name written on it with her blood. She also spoke about a bisexual relationship during her teenage where she and her partner would attack each other with knives.

Jolie on the professional front!

On the professional front, Angelina was last seen in Eternals (2021). She has the biographical film Maria and Maleficent 3 in the pipeline.

