Apart from being a fantabulous actress and social worker, Angelina Jolie is also a doting mother. The actress shares her six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt and has sole custody of all her minor children. The actress was last seen in the Marvel Studios’ film Eternals and once revealed how her kids reacted to her look in the superhero film.

Angelina made her Marvel Studios debut with the 2021 film Eternals. The movie had a huge ensemble with Hollywood’s A-listers. While the viewers’ anticipation around the movie was sky-high, the film failed to impress the audience.

Angelina Jolie left everyone in awe of her look as she arrived at the Eternals’ premiere in a strapless brown dress with a corset top and accessorised her look to compliment her role. The actress walked the red carpet with five of her six children – Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara. All her daughters sported her previous Oscars look at the event.

During the premiere, Angelina Jolie interacted with ET and opened up about how her children reacted to her look in the superhero film. The journalist asked Jolie, “I heard your kids were shaken by your costume,” to which the Mr and Mrs Smith actress responded, “Would you wanna see your mother like that?”

Angelina Jolie further went on to reveal that her kids were not thrilled by her spandex suit from the film. She said, “They were like… I don’t know… they haven’t seen the movie… I mean your mom walks in a full spandex gold outfit with gold hair, you just think, what do you do for a living, what are you… get back in the room.”

