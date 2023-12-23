The wave of #MeToo has hit Hollywood again, and the latest allegations have been made against Vin Diesel. Her former assistant, Asta Jonasson, has accused him of sexual battery during the filming of Fast Five in 2010. Amid it all, an old video of the superstar flirting with a female interviewer and calling her “s*xy” is going viral on the internet. Scroll below for all the details!

Severe allegations have been made against Vin. His former assistant claims she was inappropriately touched and pinned to the wall without consent. She was also fired hours after the incident and claimed the actor also spent the night with several other women in his hotel room. A case has been filed in the Los Angeles court.

Vin Diesel’s viral video calling the interviewer “s*xy”

In 2017, Vin Diesel sat down for an interview with Brazilian YouTuber Carol Moreira. He was promoting his film, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. Things took a different turn when the Fast X actor paused the conversation mid-way to compliment the host.

Vin Disel told Carol Moreira, “I love her man. She’s so f**king s*xy, I cannot do this interview.” He then goes on to whisper, “I love you.”

He continued, “Does anyone say this? What’s wrong? Guys? Am I the only one saying this? She’s so f**king beautiful; it’s like you can’t even do an interview with her. Right or wrong?”

Vin Diesel offered to take interviewer Carol Moreira on lunch

Diesel also crawls on his knees and goes near her at a point in the interview. He even offers her lunch as he adds, “Let’s get out of here. Let’s go get brunch. God, wow, man!”

The interviewer initially tells she’s “blushing” but eventually tries to get back to the interview as she reminds him what he was talking about.

Take a look at the viral interview below:

Netizens call Vin Diesel “creepy”

The comments on the video were flooded following the allegations by Asta Jonasson. Following massive backlash, Carol Moreira had to switch off the comments on the video.

A user shared the video on Twitter/X and wrote, “I gotta say, I’ve always had a weird feeling about Vin Diesel since I saw this video years back. While disappointing, I can’t say that the news surrounding him rn is all that surprising.”

Another commented, “This is so f**king creepy holy shit”

“Yup. That video turned me right off of him. Disrespectful, unprofessional and predatory,” wrote another.

A comment read, “I never liked watching his interviews and I’m not a big fan of most of his work so I had no idea he was this creepy. Like she’s not flirting back so leave her alone.”

I gotta say, I’ve always had a weird feeling about Vin Diesel since I saw this video years back. While disappointing, I can’t say that the news surrounding him rn is all that surprising. pic.twitter.com/rpGKPHnujB — Sebastian Dandelion 🇵🇸 (@sillywackyboy) December 21, 2023

What are your thoughts on Vin Diesel’s behavior in the video?

