Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship and marriage were one of the most discussed ones in Hollywood. The two celebs were together for almost a decade before they tied the knot, but only for a short period of time. Throughout their relationship, they welcomed six of their children, both biological and adopted. While their marriage came to an end in 2016, it was reported that their children were not happy with their father’s behavior. This has made many wonder if Pitt is still close to his daughter Shiloh. Scroll down for your answer.

Pitt and Jolie first met on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith. They allegedly hit it off, but at that time, the Fight Club actor was married to Jennifer Aniston. Soon after his divorce from Jen, the actor was seen in public with Angie and the two did not take much time in making their romance official.

After years of dating, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 2014 after their kids’ request, and it fell apart in 2016. The two share Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the first biological daughter of the former couple. Born in 2006, she is an actress and also a stunning dancer.

While the private details about the estranged family have not been out in public much, it has often been reported that Brad Pitt has maintained a close bond with all of his children. Several reports also mentioned that Shiloh was upset with her. However, earlier this year, a report by In Touch revealed that Shiloh has forgiven her father.

She had forgiven him for not being around much and causing trouble in the family. As Pitt has been sober for a while, Shiloh also allegedly wants her mother, Angelina Jolie, to move on from the past incidents. It was also once reported that Pitt often meets his children and is proud of Shiloh’s extraordinary dance moves.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s other daughter Zahara has been making headlines as she has seemingly dropped Pitt from her name. Zahara recently introduced herself as the new member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta; fans noticed that she did not add Pitt to her name. She was initially named Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt.

Well, it is still difficult to confirm the family dynamics as they have not addressed these reports yet.

