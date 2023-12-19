Jonathan Majors’ MCU future comes to an end after getting fired for being guilty in the assault and harassment case. However, there is no denying that he is a promising talent in Hollywood; even Loki Season 1 director Kate Herron said that while working with Majors. Heron called Majors a chameleon for his ability to get into a character, complimenting his talent.

Majors gained recognition with the show Lovecraft Country, where he appeared in the lead role. He became a household name after appearing as He Who Remains in the Tom Hiddleston-led series Loki season 1 in 2021. Heron revealed that she loved working as an actor on the Disney+ series. However, she admitted feeling slightly pressured when she heard that Majors would join the project.

In her interview with Elle, Kate Herron implied that being a fan of Jonathan Majors felt like a big responsibility when she got the chance to work with him in Loki. However, she was relieved as Majors was cast in the show as one of Kang’s variants and only appeared in the finale episode. She also called him “one of the greatest actors out there.” Majors proved his versatility with his work in movies like Devotion, The Harder They Fall, Da 5 Bloods, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and more.

Loki Season 1 director Kate Herron, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, said, “Jonathan Majors is an actor that we were all just blown away by; I think he blows away everyone who knows his work. He’s an amazing actor, and the thing that I love about him is that he’s this chameleon.” Herron and the team were thrilled about working with him.

After appearing in Loki’s Season 1 finale, Jonathan Majors made his MCU feature debut in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Kang the Conqueror. In the post-credit, we also saw the Council of Kangs, where we got glimpses of his variants, including Rama-Tut, Immortus, Scarlet Centaurion, and more.

But in March, Jonathan got arrested in an assault case filed by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, and on 18th December, the court found him guilty, and he would be imprisoned for up to a year. Marvel took no time to fire him from MCU, ending his career in the franchise. Whether the studio will hire a new actor or pivot from Kang’s storyline has yet to be decided, but reports claim that the film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is now being called Avengers 5.

You can watch Jonathan Majors’ work in MCU in Loki Season 1 & 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body Collection: Price, Reviews, Where & How To Buy The New Beauty Range!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News