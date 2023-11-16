Marvel has been going through its worst phase with their latest feature film, The Marvels, turning out to be a box office disaster; another bad news is upon them. The Avengers: The Kang Dynasty director Destin Daniel Cretton has abandoned the project amid the reports of the studio pivoting towards a new big baddie.

For the uninitiated, Destin was the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and he will be helming the sequel, too. The Avengers 5 film has been shrouded in doubt for some time now since Jonathan Majors’ controversy took place earlier this year. Scroll below to know more in detail.

Destin Daniel Cretton was supposed to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but according to a Deadline report, he has stepped down from that officially. The filmmaker has not entirely departed from MCU as he is still involved in making Shang-Chi 2 and the Wonder Man TV series for the Studios. The report also mentioned that Cretton is in talks with Marvel about other future films with the Marvel Studios.

Jonathan Majors‘ case has put a bumper in MCU’s plans as per several rumors, and there were reports that the studio is allegedly planning on replacing him as Kang, the big baddie after Thanos. The rumors also claimed that the studio would pivot to Doctor Doom as the next big villain and that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty might get scrapped, too. With Cretton stepping down from being the film’s director, things are becoming gloomier for this much-coveted MCU movie.

For the unversed, in March this year, Majors was arrested for alleged assault and harassment of his girlfriend. He was arrested, and Majors’s case is set to go on trial later this month. He was last seen in Loki Season 2 as He Who Remains.

The MCU film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is about the Council of Kangs waging a multiversal war with several MCU heroes coming together to stop him. The fans were excited about it, but this news will surely disappoint them.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is expected to be released in 2026.

