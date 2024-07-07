Brenda Dickson, who portrayed Jill Foster Abbott on The Young and the Restless, was one of the biggest stars in daytime when the Soap Opera debuted in 1973. However, she was fired from her job 15 years later and was reportedly blacklisted in Hollywood by ‘The Young & The Restless’ Creator and legendary daytime producer William J. Bell.

Brenda Dickson was immensely famous in the seventies and eighties for playing Jill Abbott on “The Young and the Restless.” After she was fired in 1987, the actress seemingly disappeared from Hollywood. Thirty years later, in 2012, she resurfaced with a new book titled “My True Hidden Hollywood Story.” In the book, 64-year-old Brenda Dickson claimed she was blacklisted by The Young and the restless creator Bell who enlisted “Mafia cartel judges and attorneys” to ruin her.

In the book, Dickson recalled her time on “The Young and the Restless” and the aftermath following her firing from the series in 1987. Dickson alleged she had an affair with the legendary producer Bell after “The Young and the Restless”Restless” producer tried to seduce her when she was 21.

Brenda Dickson claimed that Bell allegedly became obsessed with ruining her life after she was fired from the show. Bell allegedly prevented her from getting an agent or professional representation.

Dickson claimed when she sued Bell “for defamation of character, blacklisting, and intentional infliction of pain,” he used his influence in both the California and Hawaii court systems and enlisted “Mafia Cartel Judges & Attorneys” to ruin her.

Dickson claimed she ended up broke and homeless. “With me broke and homeless, I could not be a threat to William Bell or anyone with the truth. Without an agent, it would be impossible to restart my career,” she added.

Brenda Dickson made the allegations seven years after Bell died from complications of Alzheimer’s in 2005 at age 78.

