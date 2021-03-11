NATALIE PORTMAN and LUPITA NYONG’O have signed on to front Apple’s new Lady in the Lake series.

Adapted from Laura Lippman’s book of the same name, the limited series will be directed by Honey Boy’s Alma Har’el, who will also co-write the screenplay with Dre Ryan.

Set in 1960s Baltimore, Maryland, the film will feature Natalie Portland as a former investigative journalist, who clashes with Lupita Nyong’o’s black rights activist while trying to dig up facts about an unsolved murder.

Lady in the Lake will mark a series of firsts for the two Oscar winners and their director – it’s Natalie Portman’s first lead television role, the first major small screen role for Lupita Nyong’o, and Har’el’s first TV production. (KL/DL/LOT)

