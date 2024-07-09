The Netflix series Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’s trailer is here, packed with comedy and thrills. This trailer is only a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming show, which features highly talented Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome in the lead roles in this chaotic crime comedy-drama. Scroll below for more.

Celebrated music composer Ram Sampath composed the show’s music, perfectly matching the theme and reminding us of old Bollywood. People love gritty dramas, and their appeal increases further when they are comedies.

Puneet Krishna has created the series Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. He is known for his satire Bangistan and is the showrunner and lead writer of a few popular and critically acclaimed series. The show’s trailer was released on Tuesday, July 9, and the fans are excited to see so many talented actors in one show. Besides Manav Kaul and Tillota Shome, the series will also feature Shweta Basu Prasad, Faisal Malik, Yamini Das, Naina Sareen Shrikant Verma, Ashok Pathak, Subhrajyoti Barat, Sumit Gulati and Jitin Gulati.

About the trailer-

The trailer showcases the characters in the series without giving away much about their background or what the drama will unfold eventually. It is what is expected from a trailer. The visuals with Ram Sampath‘s music give you the ultimate Bollywood masala feel. Speaking about it, Sampath said, “It was like composing a symphony for a circus! Each note had to capture Tribhuvan’s journey’s whimsy, tension, and sheer madness. Can’t wait to share it with the audience!” For the unversed, Ram is also a producer on the show, in addition to Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna.

As mentioned earlier, it is a refreshing nod to Bollywood nostalgia, and the trailer is packed with such moments, be it the flashy gunfight or the series’ color palette.

The Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper trailer is two minutes and five seconds long and has the correct elements to make fans want to know more about it and thus watch the series. The story is about CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra being forced to take up s*x work due to a banking crisis despite having a family. It involves bloodshed, comedy, and drama, too.

What to expect from the series?

Firstly, why is whatever is happening in Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper’s trailer happening? We all want to know that! Tillotama Shome‘s character is interesting, and there is more to it. There is action along with mystery and comedy. Even the bad guys create a lasting impression when the show comes out.

What do the creators have to say about the upcoming series?

Showrunner and co-director Puneet Krishna says, “Working on ‘Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper’ was a joyride through the unpredictable. Crafting comedy, in particular, is a delicate balance of timing and relatability.”

Krishna continued, “Tribhuvan Mishra isn’t just a character; he’s a journey through the absurdities of life. This show belongs to every single person who worked on it and brought this story to life with all heart. We embraced the challenge of weaving humor into a narrative that explores unconventional themes that can be refreshingly different in the Indian context.”

Taniya Bami, Series Head Netflix India shared, “Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper is a super fresh and delightful show which has the best of creator Puneet Krishna at play. The setting, the characters, the dialogues are all memorable and fresh and packs in the comedy, tension and lots more. Puneet’s writing and Ram’s music create the perfect blend of comedy, action, drama, and romance. This show joins the fantastic line-up of comedy genre content our members have enjoyed on Netflix this year. Get ready for our next pot boiler.”

When is the series releasing?

Manav Kaul’s Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper will be released on July 18 only on Netflix. Check out the trailer here:

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Barzakh Trailer Review: Fawad Khan & Sanam Saeed In A Captivating Tale Of Love, Loss & Ghosts Of Past

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News