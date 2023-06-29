Actor Aamir Khan was spotted in a recording studio and the curiosity amongst his fans is off the charts. While there is no confirmation to what Aamir Khan is upto or is he recording the song?

Recently renowned singer Sona Mohapatra took to her social media where singer/composer Ram Sampath is seen giving direction to the actor while he is in the recording studio. This video has gotten fans to wonder what’s cooking next for him.

While fans are always eagerly awaiting to know what Aamir Khan is going to do next, in a recent story by Sona Mohapatra, fans were treated to a tantalizing glimpse of Aamir Khan in a recording studio, accompanied by the talented music composer, Ram Sampath.

Back in the day, Aamir Khan delivered a chartbuster ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ which he sung along Alka Yagnik for his film Ghulam. To date, ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ still echoes in the hearts of millions and his melodious collaboration with Alka Yagnik remains an all-time favourite. Aati Kya Khandala’ by Aamir Khan is one of the most loved songs. Fans have always rejoiced listening to him.

While Aamir Khan has been missing in action for a while, this footage of the superstar humming in a recording studio has fans go berserk. Stay tuned to witness know what’s cooking next for the actor as he continues to serve the audience with his extraordinary talents.

