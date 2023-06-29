Advertisement

Bollywood is full of controversies and debates, and some of the most talked about ones are the movie mafia and nepotism. This issue began when Kangana Ranaut visited Koffee With Karan to promote Rangoon. While interacting with the host, Kangana labelled Karan Johar’ movie mafia’ and said he’s the flag bearer of nepotism.

While we have heard a lot said by both parties over the years, we recently came across KJo’s first interview addressing the issue on Instagram. Scroll below to read and see what he had to say.

Shared on Instagram by the page ‘Movie Circle,’ the video shows Karan Johar addressing Kangana Ranaut’s accusations at a media event. The begins with the interviewers asking Karan, “Kangana was on show and she called you the movie mafia…” Before the question can proceed any further, KJo says, “I have to say – and this is probably the first time I will be speaking about it. It’s like when you invite a guest, you’re going to be kind. So she was my guest. So I have to hear what she has to say, and she has a right to have an opinion.”

Addressing the nepotism and movie mafia tag Kangana Ranaut gave him, Karan Johar continued, “I don’t think she’s understood the entirety of that statement. Because what is nepotism? Am I working with my nephews, nieces, daughters, sons?” The filmmaker then speaks about Student of the Year – and how the film launched two star kids – Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, who had no connection to Bollywood.

Karan is further heard saying, “So I didn’t get what she meant. When she said movie mafia, what does she mean? What does she think we are doing? Sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that maybe because I am not interested in working with her. That doesn’t make me movie mafia, it makes me a man with an opinion.”

The video’s comment section is filled with many supporting and understanding of what Karan Johar has said while others have based him. Let us know in the comments your thoughts.

