After two epic seasons, Cha Hyun-su is ready for his final battle in Sweet Home Season 3. The apocalyptic horror K-Drama, which is set in a world where humans are turning into monsters, follows the journey of Hyun-su as he tries to survive and hold onto his humanity.

The stakes are higher than ever in the third season as our protagonist tries to regain his human self after being consumed by monsters. As the release date of Sweet Home Season 3 approaches, here is all you need to know about the final installment of the K-Drama.

Sweet Home Season 3: Release Date

Netflix is going to drop Sweet Home Season 3 on Friday, July 19th, 2024. This sets the gap between the second and third installments at only seven months. On the other hand, the first two seasons had a long gap of three years between their release. Season 3 is expected to feature eight episodes, with the entire season being released on July 19th.

Sweet Home Season 3: Plot and Trailer

The final season will showcase the ultimate showdown as the survivors face tough choices between monsters and humans. With the stadium safehouse compromised and new threats arising, survival has become more difficult than ever. Hyun-su will be trying to regain his humanity, while Lee Eun-hyuk, reborn from a cocoon, will appear in a new form.

At the same time, Nam Sang-Won, now in Pyeon Sang-wook’s body, will visit the stadium with a new group and offer help to those with symptoms under unconventional conditions. Netflix unveiled the official trailer for Sweet Home Season 3 earlier this month which further teases what to expect from the finale. Watch it below:

Sweet Home Season 3: Cast

The main cast members will be reprising their roles in the final season, including Song Kang as Cha Hyun-su, Lee Jin-wook as Pyeon Sang-wook, Lee Si-young as Seo Yi-kyung, Kim Gook-hee as Son Hye-in, Go Min-si as Lee Eun-Yu, Lee Do-hyun as Lee Eun-Hyeok, Kim Hee-jung as Cha Jin-ok, and Woo Jung-kook as Kang Seung-wan. However, Park Gyu-young, who portrayed Yoon Ji-su, will not be seen in the new season.

