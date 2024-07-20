Nearly two months after Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, filed to drop “Pitt” from her last name, the 18-year-old has taken the next step in California’s name-change process.

Recently, Shiloh published an announcement in the Los Angeles Times to announce that she has legally filed to change her name to Shiloh Jolie. According to California law, before a judge can approve a name change position, the legal forms must be published in a newspaper for one month. Once published, the request will appear in the legal notice section of the paper.

This came following Shiloh’s request to legally drop the famous actor’s last name on her 18th birthday. One week after the petition was filed in May, an insider told People that the father is “aware and upset” about the change.

It said, “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad. He’s still happy with Ines [de Ramon],” but it “pains him” to be distanced from his children.

Jolie and Pitt share six children, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and Pax, and twins, Knox and Vivienne. Another insider revealed to People that Pitt has “virtually no contact” with his adult kids but still holds visitation rights with his younger children. The source added, “He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule.”

It shared that the custody rights agreement allows visitation rights of younger children, adding, “[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids.”

