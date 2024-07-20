Anthony Russo and Joe Russ have given Marvel fans some incredible movies, from Captain America: Winter Soldier to Avengers: Endgame. A few days back, it was reported that the Russo brothers were allegedly in talks with Marvel Studios to direct Avengers 5 & 6, and now, the big boss, Kevin Feige, has broken his silence on that. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Joe and Anthony have directed four films for the studio, and they grossed around $6.81 billion at the worldwide box office. Before the sibling, other names, including Deadpool & Wolverine maker Shawn Levy‘s name, came up to direct the upcoming Avengers movies, but as per reports, Levy declined the offer.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige was recently asked to weigh in on the news of the Russo Brothers’ return to the MCU to helm Avengers 5 [previously called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty] and Avengers 6, aka Secret Wars. Feige joked about how several names always come up in the air for the Marvel projects, including Avengers movies.

Kevin Feige told Inverse, “No, I can’t comment on it except to say it was somebody else a couple of weeks ago, and I look forward to seeing who it is going to be next week. We’ll see.” With the San Diego Comic-Con coming up, it would be fantastic if Marvel Studios worked out a deal with the Russo brothers and announced it during the Hall H panel.

Previously, The Hollywood Reporter shared news of the Russo brothers’ alleged return to the MCU. The report further mentioned that Anthony and Joe are in early talks with the studio.

Avengers 5, which was initially The Kang Dynasty project, will now reportedly have a new focus since Jonathan Majors was fired by Disney for his domestic violence guilty verdict. It is expected to be released in the theatres in 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

